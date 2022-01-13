MCC celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Thursday, the first one in person since 2019.

The celebration of Rev. King included singing, music, presentations of scholarships and awards and was emceed by Storm Team 11 meteorologist, Deitra McKenzie.

Keynote speaker, Judge Sumeka C. Thomas, challenged the crowd to never stay silent, just like Dr. King.

Thomas is from Okolona, Miss., where she was the first African American woman to become a judge.

“It was an honor to come speak. I love programs like this. It helps us never forget the legacy of Dr. King. We don’t want him to become just another history book moment; we want his legacy and what he truly wanted to continue to live on throughout history,” Judge Thomas said.

There was also a moment of silence held for Meridian civil rights leader, the Rev. Dr. Charles Johnson, who died Wednesday at age 83.

Melba Clark-Payne is the recipient of the Billy C. Beal Award this year.

