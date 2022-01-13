Mr. Glenda Moody Arnsdorff

Graveside services for Mrs. Glenda Moody Arnsdorff will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Christopher Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery (1422 County Road 32, Jachin, Alabama 36910), with Reverend David Hopkins officiating. Interment will follow the graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Arnsdorff, age 71, of Meridian passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Glenda Moody Arnsdorff was born on May 25, 1950 in York, Alabama to the late Elmore and Mary C. Moody. After graduating from high school, Glenda received a degree in education from Livingston University (now The University of West Alabama). She loved her family and family get-togethers. Glenda was a great cook, and she was a very giving person. Before retirement, she taught math at West Lauderdale High School; she was a member of Queen City Bridge Club and achieved the rank of Silver Life Master.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Michael Rivera; sister, Mary Ann Kelley (Robert); niece, Cindy Ross (Jim); nephew, Dr. David Kelley (Dixie); great-nieces, Kelli White, Mackenzie Goldman (Alex), Morgan Reed (Garrett), and Presleigh Kelley; great-great-nephew, Gavin Moffett; and her fur baby, Hurricane Hazel.

Mrs. Arnsdorff was preceded in death by her parents, Elmore and Mary C. Moody and one brother, Bennie Elmore Moody, Jr.

The family would like to express their gratitude to her caregiver, Paty Martinez.

Pallbearers will be the members of her family. Mark Covington is an honorary pallbearer.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.