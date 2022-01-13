Nice for now, but the weekend brings Weather Woes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Beautiful weather is on deck for today! Although the morning is cold, a southerly wind & sunshine will allow for temps to reach the mid 60s. So, it’ll be a great day for outdoor plans once the morning chill lets go of its grip. Tonight, cold with lows in the mid-upper 30s.

Friday, the winds return out of the north/northeast, so it’ll be a little cooler than today. However, it’ll be seasonable with highs near 60 degrees. So, we end the week on a peaceful note...but the weekend brings some action.

Saturday, an area of low pressure slides across our area bringing rain for the afternoon & evening. Make sure to carry the umbrella for any plans you have, but temps will be mild with low 60s. Once the front crosses, rain tapers off overnight. However, an upper level low slides over the area on Sunday. This feature will bring the dynamics needed for another round precipitation, but it’ll be in the wintry form for areas north of I-20 Sunday morning through early afternoon.

For now, it looks like areas along & north of I-20 (in our area) could get at least a dusting of snow. Any significant snow will be well north of our area. So, there shouldn’t be any travel impacts locally. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for the latest.

Sunday will surely be a colder day with highs near 40 degrees, then temps drop into the 20s by Monday (Dr. MLK Day) morning. The holiday looks sunny, but highs will be below average into the low 50s. Milder weather returns by Midweek.

