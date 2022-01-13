Advertisement

Second armed robbery in as many nights in Meridian

By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - King City on Highway 39-N was armed by a black male wearing all black who was armed with a handgun, Meridian police say.

The man took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene on foot.

This is the second straight night with an armed robber after the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on 8th Street was robbed last night.

This is an ongoing investigation if you have any information call Meridian Police at (601-485-1893) or Crimestoppers at (855-485-8477).

