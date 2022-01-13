Tigers battle in overtime against AUM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama fights through overtime to beat Auburn Montgomery, on the road, Wednesday night.

UWA did suffer their first loss since December 4th, to Lee University on Saturday, and would look to rebound on the road.

Head coach Nick Woodruff said on SLY 104.9, “We don’t handle losses very well.”

The Tigers would lead 35-26 to at the half. The Warhawks would come back and trail for most of the second half but would score when it would matter. UWA would allow AUM to score 36 points in the second half to bring the game into overtime.

Seconds left in the game and AUM down by two. Roderick Smith scores the layup which will bring this games into overtime. The Tigers are able to hold the Warhawks to only score two points in overtime.

UWA beats the Warhawks 72-64.

Coach Woodruff said to SLY 104.9, “We probably won that game with that first half D(defense)... There were some things down the stretch that we are doing to have to clean up... There are three things in your life you never forget, the day you get married, the day you have kids, and a conference win.”

The Tigers, Justin Allison would score 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals. Guard, Robert Davis, would score, 16 points 2 rebounds.

UWA now ties West Florida in the GSC standings in second place.

The Tigers are now 13-3 on the season. UWA will return home on Saturday to play Christian Brothers at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.