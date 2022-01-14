Advertisement

49ers, Cowboys renew playoff rivalry after 27-year hiatus

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - SAN FRANCISCO (10-7) at DALLAS (12-5)

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST, CBS

BETTING LINE: Cowboys by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 9-8; Cowboys 13-4.

SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 19-17-1.

LAST MEETING: Cowboys beat 49ers 41-33 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.

LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Rams 27-24 in OT; Cowboys beat Eagles 51-26.

49ERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (7), PASS (12), SCORING (13).

49ERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (7), PASS (6), SCORING (T-9).

COWBOYS OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (9), PASS (T-2), SCORING (1).

COWBOYS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (16), PASS (20), SCORING (7).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: 49ers minus-4; Cowboys plus-14.

49ERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Deebo Samuel has been one of the NFL’s most versatile players, excelling as a receiver lined up wide or in the slot or a running back out of the backfield. He even threw a TD pass last week. Samuel finished the season with a career-high 77 catches for 1,405 yards to go with 365 yards rushing and 14 total TDs. Samuel is the only player in NFL history with at least 1,400 yards receiving and 300 yards rushing in a season.

