Advertisement

Alabama Supreme Court raises maximum murder bail amount

The Alabama Supreme Court building in Montgomery.
The Alabama Supreme Court building in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court issued an order Friday afternoon to raise the maximum bail amount for murder charges in the state.

Previously, a murder suspect’s bail could be set at $150,000. Now it can go up to $1.5 million.

Judges will still have discretion over bail amounts outside this recommended range.

The other recommended bail ranges are as follows:

Felonies

  • Capital felony: $50,000-No bail
  • Murder: $15,000-$1,500,000
  • Class A felony: $10,000-$60,000
  • Class B felony: $5,000-$30,000
  • Class C felony: $2,500-$15,000
  • Drug manufacturing and trafficking: $5,000-$1,500,000
  • Class D felony: $1,000-$10,000

Misdemeanors (not included elsewhere in the schedule)

  • Class A misdemeanor: $300-$6,000
  • Class B misdemeanor: $300-$3,000
  • Class C misdemeanor: $300-$1,000
  • Violation: $300-$500

Municipal-ordinance violations

  • $300-$1,000

Traffic-related offenses

  • DUI: $1,000-$7,500
  • Reckless driving: $300-$1,000
  • Speeding: $300-$500
  • Other traffic violation: $300-$500

The decision comes on the heels of Tory Johnson’s new bail ruling. Johnson is charged with murder and assault in the deadly shooting at Bama Lanes last weekend. He was released on $270,000 bail shortly after his arrest, prompting Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey to petition for a bail increase.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Tiffany B. McCord raised Johnson’s total bail to $860,000 Thursday. He is now back in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
Car drives into the Medical Store
Car drives into Meridian business
MPD released a surveillance image of a vehicle believed to have been used by whoever fired the...
MPD releases update on homicide investigation
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire at school
Winter weather alerts defined
Winter weather alerts defined

Latest News

The Phoenix Son
First storytelling festival held at children’s museum
Vaccine Drive Held Today
Vaccine Drive Held Today
MLK Marching Parade
MLK Marching Parade
Romande Walker 2022 Goals
Romande Walker 2022 Plans
Joe Norwood 2022 Goals
Joe Norwood 2022 Goals