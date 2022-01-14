Alabama Supreme Court raises maximum murder bail amount

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court issued an order Friday afternoon to raise the maximum bail amount for murder charges in the state.

Previously, a murder suspect’s bail could be set at $150,000. Now it can go up to $1.5 million.

Judges will still have discretion over bail amounts outside this recommended range.

The other recommended bail ranges are as follows:

Felonies

Capital felony: $50,000-No bail

Murder: $15,000-$1,500,000

Class A felony: $10,000-$60,000

Class B felony: $5,000-$30,000

Class C felony: $2,500-$15,000

Drug manufacturing and trafficking: $5,000-$1,500,000

Class D felony: $1,000-$10,000

Misdemeanors (not included elsewhere in the schedule)

Class A misdemeanor: $300-$6,000

Class B misdemeanor: $300-$3,000

Class C misdemeanor: $300-$1,000

Violation: $300-$500

Municipal-ordinance violations

$300-$1,000

Traffic-related offenses

DUI: $1,000-$7,500

Reckless driving: $300-$1,000

Speeding: $300-$500

Other traffic violation: $300-$500

The decision comes on the heels of Tory Johnson’s new bail ruling. Johnson is charged with murder and assault in the deadly shooting at Bama Lanes last weekend. He was released on $270,000 bail shortly after his arrest, prompting Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey to petition for a bail increase.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Tiffany B. McCord raised Johnson’s total bail to $860,000 Thursday. He is now back in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

