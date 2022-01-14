Andy Olgetree shot five under par in round one of Sony Open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian native, Andy Olgetree, shot five under par in round one of the Sony Open at the Wai’alae Country Club in Hawaii.

He currently is tied at 15th and is only three shots out of the lead.

This is Olgetree’s first tournament back since the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi in late September and early October.

The 2022 Sony Open will continue through Sunday January 16th.

