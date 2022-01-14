Advertisement

Car drives into Meridian business

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was injured after a car ran through the window of a local business Friday morning.

Police say an elderly person accidentally pressed the gas while parking at the Medical Store on 14th Street. It happened around 11:30 a.m. The car busted the brick and windows on one side of the building. Paramedics checked out the driver of the vehicle and was cleared at the scene.

