Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 14, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ALFRED SANDERS JR1992561 NATURES WAY MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY
TOMMY WILEY1994HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
JODECI PARKER1992299 GLENN AVE QUITMAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANTHONY D TALLEY JR19801213 A DOGWOOD LAKE RD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BENJAMIN B TIBBETTS19698649 HWY 145 N QUITMAN, MSDUI OTHER

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 14, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:19 AM on January 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:16 AM on January 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Most Read

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
West Hills Elementary will transition to virtual learning for 10 days, starting Friday, Jan....
West Hills Elementary transitions to virtual learning
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
Second armed robbery in as many nights in Meridian
Second armed robbery in as many nights in Meridian

Latest News

Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 14, 2022
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 13, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 13, 2022
Second armed robbery in as many nights in Meridian
Second armed robbery in as many nights in Meridian