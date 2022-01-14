City of Meridian Arrest Report January 14, 2022

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:19 AM on January 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 9:16 AM on January 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.