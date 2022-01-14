City of Meridian Arrest Report January 14, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ALFRED SANDERS JR
|1992
|561 NATURES WAY MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
PETIT LARCENY
|TOMMY WILEY
|1994
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|JODECI PARKER
|1992
|299 GLENN AVE QUITMAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ANTHONY D TALLEY JR
|1980
|1213 A DOGWOOD LAKE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|BENJAMIN B TIBBETTS
|1969
|8649 HWY 145 N QUITMAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM to January 14, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:19 AM on January 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1300 block of 14th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:16 AM on January 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1700 block of 5th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.