Counties hold 4-H Livestock shows

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Clarke county 4-H held its special needs livestock show earlier is morning. Children in the Quitman school district showed animals with a child 4-h exhibitor.

The guest judge of the event is Pam Hampton a Quitman Upper Elementary School teacher with a close relationship with special education.

“I was so excited because I’ve taught for twenty-five years and the special education classes mean a lot to me because i have an older brother who was born mentally retarded and he’s also special needs so it just meant a very-- it’s very important to me to be in their lives because of my brother.”

Parents of the 4-h kids helping out for the day also enjoyed the day.

“Just see the kids smile, them interacting with the animals and enjoying it.” Said parent Sidney Hern.

Over at the Lauderdale County Ag-Center children got an extra opportunity to work on their showmanship.

“It takes a lot of hard work, determination, it’s not handed to them and it’s a climb so kids learn how to--how to perform and how to work under pressure and how to responsible and its just a great learning project for these guys.” Said County Coordinator Shani Hay.

The judge of honor for the afternoon was Billy Zanolini and he has been working with junior livestock shows for several years and became interested in it at just eight years old.

“I’m education, i work for Texas A&M in Argi-Life Extension specifically in the 4-H unit so we’re all about learning and experience and that’s exactly what’s going to happen today. As you watch me, you’ll see me working with young people talking to them about their livestock projects and what they’ll hear from me is my opinions on things but those aren’t necessarily facts and I think it’s important for our young people to learn that.”

Children competed in junior and senior divisions and were awarded prizes for being the best in their group.

