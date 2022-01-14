Former WTOK General Manager Tim Walker honored with prestigious award

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former WTOK-TV General Manager Tim Walker was presented with a Lifetime Membership Award from the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters this week. Walker served as President on the MAB Board from 2003-2018. He also served on the MAB Board as a director numerous years between 2001-2021.

The Mississippi Association of Broadcasters is celebrating 80 years.

“This was not something anybody did alone. It took everybody, and it was certainly an effort of love on everybody’s part,” said Walker as he accepted his award Tuesday.

Walker was at WTOK just shy of 35 years. He was VP/ General Manager from 2005-2020. He got his start in radio at age 14 in 1974 at WYLS/WSLY in York, AL and later worked for WOKK in Meridian prior to joining WTOK.

Walker is now the VP/ General Manager at WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg.

