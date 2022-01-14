Advertisement

The Hub and Multi-County Community Service Agency host hygiene drive

Part of MLK Day of Service
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The East Mississippi HUB for Volunteers and Non-Profits collaborated with the Multi County Community Service Agency to host a hygiene drive.

People donated things like toothpaste, body wash, and deodorant. Once the items are sorted through, they will be distributed to students in the Meridian and Lauderdale County School Districts.

The event was all about community involvement and honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Sabrina Wilson the Coordinator for the Lauderdale County Foster Grandparent program spoke on some of Dr. King’s legacy and how it relates to their work.

“Coming from AmeriCorps on the national level this is in recognition of Martin Luther King Day of Service because dr. King’s main focus was to do kindness to mankind by being a servant to the community.”

If you are interested in becoming a partner with Multi County Community Service Agency, contact them at 601-483-4838.

