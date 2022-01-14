Advertisement

Ingram’s 24 points leads Pelicans past Clippers, 113-89

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Los Angeles...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) and forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-89 on Thursday night.

Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans. They led throughout and by as many as 28 points en route to their third victory in four games.

Terance Mann scored 15 points and Marcus Morris had 12 for the Clippers. They overcame a 25-point deficit at home against Denver on Tuesday night, but could not come close to pulling off a similar comeback in New Orleans.

Rookie Herb Jones scored 14 points and had three steals for the Pelicans, who parlayed 15 Clippers turnovers into 23 points. New Orleans, meanwhile, committed just six turnovers, well below its average of 14.9 coming in.

Devonte’ Graham scored 13 points, hitting four of the Pelicans’ 14 3s

New Orleans led throughout the first half and by as many as 23 points when Jaxson Hayes threw down an alley-oop feed from Ingram to make it 49-26 in the second quarter.

Looking active defensively and boxing out for rebounds, the Pelicans put together a stifling defensive effort in the opening half as well, holding the Clipper to 26.2% (11 of 42). Los Angeles also was a dismal 2 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half.

In the last two minutes of the second quarter, Valanciunas dunked to give him a first-half double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ingram followed soon after with a turnaround in the lane to put the Pelicans up 53-32.

Morris’ free throws trimmed New Orleans’ lead to 53-34 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Missed 24 of 34 3-point attempts, with Morris missing eight of nine. ... Brandon Boston Jr., Serge Ibaka and Xavier Moon each scored 10 points. ... Reggie Jackson scored just five points, nearly 12 below his average, on 2-of-11 shooting, including 1 of 6 from deep.

Pelicans: Hayes finished with 13 points and has two straight games with at least that many. ... Josh Hart scored 12 points. ... Improved to 10-5 with a starting lineup of Jones, Ingram, Valanciunas, Josh Hart and Devonte’ Graham. ... Have beaten the Clippers five straight times.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At San Antonio on Saturday night.

Pelicans: At Brooklyn on Saturday night.

