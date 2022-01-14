Advertisement

Local clergy leaders plan for MLK Day

Clergy meeting.
Clergy meeting.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clergy members in Meridian met tonight to finalize plans for their Martin Luther King Day celebration.

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance held its meeting at the historic First Union Missionary Baptist Church.

They will be holding their MLK celebration at First Union on Sunday with a march from Prince of Peace to Historic First Union.

They hope to show that by coming together, both black and white, we are all standing on the foundations of god.

“Martin Luther King said, “I have a dream” and that dream has not died, and our hope is that during our lifetime that we can see the fulfillment of that dream,” First Union Missionary Baptist Church pastor, Dr. Melvin Hendricks, said.

