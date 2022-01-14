Advertisement

MCC gets first win of the new year over Coahoma

Makeem Roberts, takes a shot from the three in MCC's victory over Coahoma Thursday night.
Makeem Roberts, takes a shot from the three in MCC's victory over Coahoma Thursday night.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted Coahoma Community College on Thursday night as the Eagles and the Tigers faced off for the second time this season.

The last time MCC visited Coahoma in Clarksdale, the game went into overtime where the Eagles beat the Tigers 72-64 about a month ago.

MCC hosting Thursday night and the Eagles would jump out to a 42-26 early lead at half.

Both Coahoma and Meridian would struggle with penalties in the second half.

MCC beats Coahoma 66-54. Brandon Ellington would lead MCC scoring 16 total points for the Eagles.

After the game head coach James Green said his team needs to clean up the sloppy play.

“We’ve got to put them in more situations, like game ending situations,” said coach Green. “We’ve just got to keep good focus. I think we brought our level down in the second half. So we got a little bit comfortable with how the game was being played but you just can’t do that because habits are hard to break.”

MCC will travel to take on East Central Community College on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Meridian Community College, women’s basketball team did lose on the road to Coahoma 49-42. They will host ECCC on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Other JUCO Scores:

Women’s-

East Mississippi Community College- 64

Holmes Community College- 46

Itawamba Community College- 60

East Central Community College- 42

Men’s-

Holmes Community College- 76 (Final in overtime)

East Mississippi Community College- 78 (Final in overtime)

East Central Community College- 57

Itawamba Community College- 60

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Charles Johnson, of Meridian, died Wednesday.
Dr. Charles Johnson, civil rights & community leader, dies at 83
Meridian Police Department
Armed robbery takes place in the Queen City
1400 block of 50th Avenue
Drug arrest made in Meridian Monday
The chance for snow is increasing for Sunday, but it's still not a guarantee.
Rain likely this weekend, snow increasingly possible
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Los Angeles...
Ingram’s 24 points leads Pelicans past Clippers, 113-89
Andy Olgetree shot five under par in round one of Sony Open
ECCC came from behind to defeat LSU-Eunice 9-8
ECCC’s first pitch dinner will host legendary baseball coach
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in...
Attorney to appeal Vegas ruling in Ruggs crash records case