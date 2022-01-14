MCC gets first win of the new year over Coahoma

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted Coahoma Community College on Thursday night as the Eagles and the Tigers faced off for the second time this season.

The last time MCC visited Coahoma in Clarksdale, the game went into overtime where the Eagles beat the Tigers 72-64 about a month ago.

MCC hosting Thursday night and the Eagles would jump out to a 42-26 early lead at half.

Both Coahoma and Meridian would struggle with penalties in the second half.

MCC beats Coahoma 66-54. Brandon Ellington would lead MCC scoring 16 total points for the Eagles.

After the game head coach James Green said his team needs to clean up the sloppy play.

“We’ve got to put them in more situations, like game ending situations,” said coach Green. “We’ve just got to keep good focus. I think we brought our level down in the second half. So we got a little bit comfortable with how the game was being played but you just can’t do that because habits are hard to break.”

MCC will travel to take on East Central Community College on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Meridian Community College, women’s basketball team did lose on the road to Coahoma 49-42. They will host ECCC on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Other JUCO Scores:

Women’s-

East Mississippi Community College- 64

Holmes Community College- 46

Itawamba Community College- 60

East Central Community College- 42

Men’s-

Holmes Community College- 76 (Final in overtime)

East Mississippi Community College- 78 (Final in overtime)

East Central Community College- 57

Itawamba Community College- 60

