Advertisement

Mississippi to receive $225M from DOT for bridges

The funds are intended to replace, repair, preserve and construct bridges statewide.
Bridge Out
Bridge Out(WAFB)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi will soon receive $225 million for bridges, compliments of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Friday, U.S. Department of Transportation launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program).

A total of $5.3 billion is headed to states across the nation.

Mississippi will receive $225 million under the new program to address highway bridge needs.

The funding will help improve the condition of about 1,170 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve more than 5,690 bridges in fair condition in the state.

“Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth, and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – across rural, suburban, urban, and tribal communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Nationwide, the Bridge Formula Program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges. 

In addition to providing funds to states to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect, and construct highway bridges.

“Every state has bridges in poor condition and in need of repair, including bridges with weight restrictions that may force lengthy detours for travelers, school buses, first responders, or trucks carrying freight,” Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
West Hills Elementary will transition to virtual learning for 10 days, starting Friday, Jan....
West Hills Elementary transitions to virtual learning
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
Second armed robbery in as many nights in Meridian
Second armed robbery in as many nights in Meridian

Latest News

Mississippi 13-year-old girl accused of stabbing older teen
Need a COVID-19 test? Watch out, there’s a scam for that
Need a COVID-19 test? Watch out, there’s a scam for that
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
Some of us get snow this weekend
Weekend 1, 2 Punch: Rain Saturday, then Snow for Sunday
58,000 rapid COVID-19 tests now available, Dobbs says
58,000 rapid COVID-19 tests now available, Dobbs says