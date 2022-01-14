MPD releases update on homicide investigation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police Friday issued an update on an investigation into the shooting death of Prentiss Sumler that happened at Highway Village Apartments Dec. 5, 2021. There have been no arrests made yet in that homicide.

MPD earlier publicized a surveillance image of a vehicle believed to have been used by whoever fired the weapon that killed Sumler.

Now investigators are sharing a screen capture of a different vehicle that is believed to be tied to the suspect(s).

Anyone who has information about this vehicle or its owner/occupant(s) may report it anonymously to the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

