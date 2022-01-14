Funeral services for Mr. Benny Jack Graham will begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Wayne Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Chunky. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Graham, 83, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Benny Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked in construction as a painter for many years. He was a charitable man who would give to numerous worthy causes through the years. He was strong willed and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in need. He loved spending time feeding his ducks and fish in his pond. He enjoyed being outdoors and in nature especially spending time riding his golf cart. He loved his family dearly and passionately.

Mr. Graham is survived by his wife of 64 years Patricia Graham; their daughters Jennifer Perkins (Johnny) and Julie Smith (David). Grandchildren, Trey Hunt (Laurel), Kelsey James (Nikki), Alex Summerlin (Alexia), Kasey Wilson (Ned), and Noah Summerlin. Great-grandchildren Warryn Hunt, Kylie Hunt, Rykan Savage, Everett James, and Kasen Summerlin. Siblings, Sonny Graham (Auline), Joyce Chisolm, and Kathy Dean (Tony), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Benny Jack is preceded in death by his parents J.H. and Grace Graham; siblings Glenda Faye Graham, Sam Graham, J.T. Graham, and Danny Graham.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Perkins, Trey Hunt, Alex Summerlin, Noah Summerlin, Ned Wilson, and Wayne Hunt.

The Graham family suggests memorials be made as donations to The American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Graham Family will receive guests from 1:00 PM until 1:45 prior to funeral rites at the funeral home

