Graveside services for Mr. Marlan Lavelle Roberts will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, with Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment will follow the graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Roberts, age 86, of Meridian passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Roberts honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was also a member of Prospect Presbyterian Church. Marlan enjoyed spending time at his deer camp with his friends and family. He was an avid golfer. Marlan was a Hospital Administrator for many years, starting his career in York, Alabama and ending in Prentiss, Mississippi. Upon retirement, he became an Independent Insurance Agent.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtle M. Wilson Roberts; children, Renee Scherer (Paul), Marty Roberts, and Kevin Roberts; grandchildren, Drew Scherer (Tiffany), Lara Barker (Bryan), Chad Roberts, Tyler Roberts (Mary Margaret), Christie Roberts; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Edith Wise, Annette Howell, and Shelton Roberts; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Lela Roberts, daughter-in-law, Sandra Kay Roberts, and one sister, Juanita McGaffin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Prospect Presbyterian Church (7876 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, Mississippi 39305).

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the funeral home.