Advertisement

Mr. Marlan Lavelle Roberts

Marlan Lavelle Roberts
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. Marlan Lavelle Roberts will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the Mississippi Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, with Dr. Tom Sikes officiating. Interment will follow the graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Roberts, age 86, of Meridian passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. Roberts honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was also a member of Prospect Presbyterian Church. Marlan enjoyed spending time at his deer camp with his friends and family. He was an avid golfer. Marlan was a Hospital Administrator for many years, starting his career in York, Alabama and ending in Prentiss, Mississippi. Upon retirement, he became an Independent Insurance Agent.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtle M. Wilson Roberts; children, Renee Scherer (Paul), Marty Roberts, and Kevin Roberts; grandchildren, Drew Scherer (Tiffany), Lara Barker (Bryan), Chad Roberts, Tyler Roberts (Mary Margaret), Christie Roberts; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Edith Wise, Annette Howell, and Shelton Roberts; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Lela Roberts, daughter-in-law, Sandra Kay Roberts, and one sister, Juanita McGaffin.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Prospect Presbyterian Church (7876 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, Mississippi 39305).

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
West Hills Elementary will transition to virtual learning for 10 days, starting Friday, Jan....
West Hills Elementary transitions to virtual learning
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
Second armed robbery in as many nights in Meridian
Second armed robbery in as many nights in Meridian

Latest News

Mr. Benny Jack Graham
Lauderdale County 4-H
Counties hold 4-H Livestock shows
Dr. Charles Johnson, of Meridian, died Wednesday.
Remembering Dr. Charles Johnson
Mrs. Glenda Moody Arnsdorff