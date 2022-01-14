Rain returns for the weekend, snow flurries possible Sunday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Milder weather will stick with us through the remainder of Thursday with temperatures eventually dropping into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s into Friday. Partly cloudy skies greet us for Friday with temperatures in the lower 60′s.Rain chances return for Saturday after temperatures start off in the lower 40′s. Some of us could see heavy rain at times and a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, but most of us will see soaking rain. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30′s for a low into Sunday morning where we could see some transitioning into snow and sleet.Not all of us are guaranteed to see snow and it’s likely that those of us who do only see a light dusting. The heaviest snow continues to look more likely to our North. The track of the low pressure system will determine just how many of us see winter weather.Once we get past the weekend, the sunshine returns for Monday with temperatures in the lower 50′s. We see a gradual warming trend through next week with clouds moving back in by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 60.

