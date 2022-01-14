Two Clarkdale soccer seniors sign to ECCC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale boys soccer seniors, Avery Anders and Mason Horne, sign to continue athletic and academic careers at East Central Community College.

Anders and Horne have been playing soccer together since they were four years old.

Horne said, “Knowing somebody for that long, I feel like we have a really good connection on and off the field and it’s going to feel really good. I’m very excited. Been wanting to do this for a longtime and I finally get to make it public.”

Horne has scored four goals this season with one assist.

Anders will get the opportunity to play with his brother Paxton Anders who just finished his freshman season as a forward with the Warriors.

“I get to play with my brother for another year,” Anders said. “I get to play with kids who I have known since I was eight. I think we can try to see what we can do. I’ve known him since I was four. I’ve played soccer with him my whole life.”

Avery has scored 32 goals and 18 assists with the Bulldogs throughout his career including 12 goals and 10 assists this season.

The Clarkdale Bulldogs are still in season now and will head to Newton County to take on Cougars starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

