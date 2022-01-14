Advertisement

Two Clarkdale soccer seniors sign to ECCC

Clarkdale senior, Avery Anders and Mason Horne, sign to continue soccer career at East Central...
Clarkdale senior, Avery Anders and Mason Horne, sign to continue soccer career at East Central Community College.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale boys soccer seniors, Avery Anders and Mason Horne, sign to continue athletic and academic careers at East Central Community College.

Anders and Horne have been playing soccer together since they were four years old.

Horne said, “Knowing somebody for that long, I feel like we have a really good connection on and off the field and it’s going to feel really good. I’m very excited. Been wanting to do this for a longtime and I finally get to make it public.”

Horne has scored four goals this season with one assist.

Anders will get the opportunity to play with his brother Paxton Anders who just finished his freshman season as a forward with the Warriors.

“I get to play with my brother for another year,” Anders said. “I get to play with kids who I have known since I was eight. I think we can try to see what we can do. I’ve known him since I was four. I’ve played soccer with him my whole life.”

Avery has scored 32 goals and 18 assists with the Bulldogs throughout his career including 12 goals and 10 assists this season.

The Clarkdale Bulldogs are still in season now and will head to Newton County to take on Cougars starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
West Hills Elementary will transition to virtual learning for 10 days, starting Friday, Jan....
West Hills Elementary transitions to virtual learning
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
Second armed robbery in as many nights in Meridian
Second armed robbery in as many nights in Meridian

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football...
49ers, Cowboys renew playoff rivalry after 27-year hiatus
FILE - Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead...
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
MCC gets first win of the new year over Coahoma
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Los Angeles...
Ingram’s 24 points leads Pelicans past Clippers, 113-89