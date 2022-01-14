Weekend 1, 2 Punch: Rain Saturday, then Snow for Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

All week, we’ve been tracking the potential for rain/snow this weekend. It does look like areas along and north of I-20 have a good chance at seeing snow flakes fall Sunday morning. Accumulations (if get snow) will be light...mainly a dusting (less than .5″) on grassy surfaces and elevated areas . There could even be some fat/wet snow based on the atmosphere temperature profile. However, there shouldn’t be any issues with traveling on the roads due to the warm ground temp. If, by chance, a snowband sets up west or north of Meridian, up to 1″ of snow will be possible. Temps start in the 40s before dawn....then falling into the 30s as the morning goes on. Also, plan on breezy conditions with gusts over 20mph.

Sunday’s system is affiliated with an upper-low that’ll be over our area and an area of low pressure (attached to a cold front) that’ll cross on Saturday. So, the onset of this weekend’s system will be rain...starting Saturday. By mid-morning, rain showers start moving in...with moderate-heavy rain likely by the afternoon. So, carry the umbrella for Saturday outdoor plans. Rainfall amounts will range from .5″ - 1″ with temps in the upper 50s.

With that being said, the weekend brings a mixed bag of weather. So, enjoy today! Highs will reach the low 60s with a milky sky as mid-high level clouds continue to filter in ahead of this weekend’s system. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates throughout the weekend.

