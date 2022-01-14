Advertisement

West Hills Elementary transitions to virtual learning

West Hills Elementary will transition to virtual learning for 10 days, starting Friday, Jan....
West Hills Elementary will transition to virtual learning for 10 days, starting Friday, Jan. 14, due to COVID-19 safety concerns.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced that West Hills Elementary will transition to virtual learning starting Friday, Jan. 14, due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter called it a precaution in a letter to parents.

Students will return for face-to-face learning Monday, Jan. 24.

The district provided guidance for students and parents/guardians to follow:
Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments
through Google Classroom. Zoom links will be provided by the teachers.


Students should follow the guidelines below:


● Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers will communicate to parents regarding assignments for their
students.
● First-Fifth Grade will follow their regular school day schedule of 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. through Zoom.
● Access Zoom link through Google Classroom for 1st-5th graders.
● Attend each class to be considered present.
● Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom.

Read the letter from school superintendent, Dr. Amy Carter below:

