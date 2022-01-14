West Hills Elementary transitions to virtual learning
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced that West Hills Elementary will transition to virtual learning starting Friday, Jan. 14, due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter called it a precaution in a letter to parents.
Students will return for face-to-face learning Monday, Jan. 24.
|The district provided guidance for students and parents/guardians to follow:
|Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments
through Google Classroom. Zoom links will be provided by the teachers.
Students should follow the guidelines below:
● Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers will communicate to parents regarding assignments for their
students.
● First-Fifth Grade will follow their regular school day schedule of 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. through Zoom.
● Access Zoom link through Google Classroom for 1st-5th graders.
● Attend each class to be considered present.
● Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom.
Read the letter from school superintendent, Dr. Amy Carter below:
