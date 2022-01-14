West Hills Elementary transitions to virtual learning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced that West Hills Elementary will transition to virtual learning starting Friday, Jan. 14, due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter called it a precaution in a letter to parents.

Students will return for face-to-face learning Monday, Jan. 24.

“With the number of teachers and students testing positive or being quarantined, it’s difficult to continue face-to-face instruction and supervise students with staff. Those teachers and students who are close contacts have been notified.”

The district provided guidance for students and parents/guardians to follow: Teachers are prepared for virtual learning and will continue instruction while loading assignments

● Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers will communicate to parents regarding assignments for their

students.

● First-Fifth Grade will follow their regular school day schedule of 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. through Zoom.

● Access Zoom link through Google Classroom for 1st-5th graders.

● Attend each class to be considered present.

● Email their teacher if they are experiencing problems logging into Zoom.

Read the letter from school superintendent, Dr. Amy Carter below:

