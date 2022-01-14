Winter weather alerts defined

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Since we’re in the winter season, it’s important to just go over some of the National Weather Service alerts that could be issued for an area:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

This means that there is a chance for some light winter weather. We’re talking light snow, a wintry mix maybe, or even some blowing snow. So, use caution if you have to drive because traveling could be difficult and/or roads slick.

WINTER STORM WATCH

This means that there’s a potential for a winter storm to hit an area. So, you want to have a plan in place if a watch is issued. Start gathering items like food, water, first-aid kit, things to keep you warm, extra logs for the fire, etc. Also, put a winter weather kit in your vehicle just in case. A watch means that a high impact storm is possible that could bring some heavy snow, sleet, and/or ice to an area.

WINTER STORM WARNING

If it looks like a storm is going to hit an area, the NWS will issue a winter storm warning. This means put your plan into action because the winter storm is imminent or already happening. High impact weather is likely from either heavy snow, sleet, ice, or a combination of them all. Traveling should be avoided.

For more info, click this link: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety

