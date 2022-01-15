Advertisement

Clarkdale’s Ian Graham scores four goals over Newton County

Avery Anders celebrates Ian Graham after Graham scores his fourth goal against Newton County in...
Avery Anders celebrates Ian Graham after Graham scores his fourth goal against Newton County in the Bulldogs 4-1 victory over the Cougars.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale junior, Ian Graham, scored four goals in the Bulldogs 4-1 victory over Newton County, Saturday morning.

Ian Graham scored a hat trick in the game and finished it off in the final five minutes of play with his fourth goal to help the Bulldogs in their 4-1 victory.

Graham said, “I don’t know what happened. I just- we’ve had good practices all week and we just put the work in and I think it really played out in the game today.”

Cal Culpepper was able to pass the ball through and assist Graham on the fourth goal.

Culpepper had three assists and Avery Anders had one.

Coach Luke Smith said, “Just to bury the game is big and hopefully we can carry that on into next week as we finish out the season and the week after that when playoffs start.”

Clarkdale will next play Morton on Tuesday. If the Bulldogs win they will clinch their district and be back to back district champions.

The Clarkdale girls soccer team lost to Newton County 2-1. They will also play Morton on Tuesday.

