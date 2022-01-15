Advertisement

Funeral arrangements for Dr. Charles Johnson

Dr. Charles Johnson, of Meridian, died Jan. 12. Visitation is Friday, Jan. 21, with the funeral...
Dr. Charles Johnson, of Meridian, died Jan. 12. Visitation is Friday, Jan. 21, with the funeral Jan. 22, both at Fitkins Memorial Church of the Nazarene.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral arrangements for the Rev. Dr. Charles Johnson were announced Friday.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fitkins Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Dr. Charles Johnson Avenue in Meridian.

The funeral will be Saturday, Jan. 22, starting at 1 p.m., also at the church.

Johnson, 83, died Jan 12. He founded Fitkins in 1961, pastored there for 61 years, was a well-known civil rights leader and co-owner of Enterprise Funeral Home in Meridian.

