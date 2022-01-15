Funeral arrangements for Dr. Charles Johnson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Funeral arrangements for the Rev. Dr. Charles Johnson were announced Friday.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 21, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fitkins Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 1110 Dr. Charles Johnson Avenue in Meridian.

The funeral will be Saturday, Jan. 22, starting at 1 p.m., also at the church.

Johnson, 83, died Jan 12. He founded Fitkins in 1961, pastored there for 61 years, was a well-known civil rights leader and co-owner of Enterprise Funeral Home in Meridian.

