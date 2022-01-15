Advertisement

Local shop honored for statewide award

By Ethan Bird
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County’s own, Al’s Garden and Gifts, is up for a statewide award.

Mississippi Magazine has chosen Al’s to be in the running for best garden center in the state.

Al’s is no stranger to awards, having one several consecutive Meridian Star Reader’s Choice Awards and this very Mississippi Magazine award last year.

“Last year we did get best home and garden shop in Mississippi, which just floored us, we were all just very humbled,” Al Davis, owner of Al’s Garden and Gifts, said. “To get the email from the magazine and get told that we were nominated again this year for it is just very flattering and humbling.”

Davis said there is one special ingredient to his stores success.

“One thing I think that stands us apart from a lot of places is customer service, we strive to have the best customer service available, we strive to have the best products and quality products available for our customers and it’s just that customer service is just the most important thing and these days it’s just hard to come by.” Davis said.

You can vote for Al’s Garden and Gifts here.

