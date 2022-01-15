MHP Cadet Class 66 to begin soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re in law enforcement and want to take it a step further by joining the Mississippi Highway Patrol, then right now is the time to do so.

Cadet Class 66 is coming up and applications will be accepted through the end of this week. The 12-week training program is for anyone that’s a certified officer and has two or more years of experience.

“Locally, in Troop H, we have been short-staffed of troopers for quite a while,” Sgt. Jameka Moore said. “Hopefully, this trooper school will help us add to our numbers and get them back up to where they need to be so we will have enough bodies to enforce the traffic laws and to assist the public.”

Moore said this is an excellent way to advance your law enforcement career.

“State troopers have the opportunity and the pleasure to work alongside city, county and other federal law enforcement agencies,” Moore explained. “We have the chance to support when we’re needed in natural disasters, prison riots. Whether it’s protecting the governor or protecting football coaches at football games, those are just some of the things we get into. Personally, that’s always been rewarding to respond when needed and called upon.”

Sgt. Moore said trooper school can be difficult, so it’s important to prepare.

“It’s very physically and mentally demanding. Get yourself in the best physical shape possible. Mentally, just prepare your mind to deal with the rigors of patrol school, which is very stressful, but possible to achieve,” Moore said.

Training will begin on May 16th and will last through August 5th and takes place at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pearl.

“I would encourage those that do have applications, but are waiting on birth certificates or some form of paperwork, to go ahead and submit the applications. We will work with you on the paperwork. Just get your applications in before the January 21 deadline,” Moore said.

You can stop by the MHP substation on Highway 11 and 80 to pick up an application. You can also apply by going to pursuethecall.mhp.ms.gov.

