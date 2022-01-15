Advertisement

MLK parade held in rain

People in Philadelphia marched the streets of downtown in the rain to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
People in Philadelphia marched the streets of downtown in the rain to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Philadelphia marched the streets of downtown in the rain to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Many people marched to the beat of drums from two bands while thinking of Dr. King.

There were several floats and kids smiling while braving the rain. The city celebrates this holiday every year to educate young people about the history of Dr. King. Organizers said events like this are important for the youth because the future is in their hands.

