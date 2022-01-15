Snow flurries possible Sunday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We stay calm for the remainder of Friday with temperatures falling into the lower 40′s overnight into Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday sees the return of rain, some of which could be heavy at times. The wet weather will stick around for most of the day on Saturday with temperatures only climbing into the upper 50′s.

Once we get past the midnight hour into Sunday morning, we could start to see a transition from rain into snow. The heaviest of the snow continues to look like it’ll set up to our North, but we could still see a dusting here. We might see as much as 1/4″ to 1/2″ of snow along and North of I-20. If a heavy snow band does develop and track over our area, snowfall totals could be slightly higher. Models still aren’t in full agreement, so keep checking back for updates.

Sunday will be cold and breezy regardless of how much snow we see. Temperatures will only reach into the lower 40′s. We warm back up underneath the sunshine for Monday with highs in the 50′s once again. Tuesday and Wednesday continue the warming trend, into the mid 60′s. Clouds return by then with scattered rain chances possible for Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain chances stick with us through the end of next work week with temperatures back in the lower 50′s and upper 50′s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.