Advertisement

Snow flurries possible Sunday morning

Wet weekend ahead
Wet weekend ahead(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We stay calm for the remainder of Friday with temperatures falling into the lower 40′s overnight into Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday sees the return of rain, some of which could be heavy at times. The wet weather will stick around for most of the day on Saturday with temperatures only climbing into the upper 50′s.

Once we get past the midnight hour into Sunday morning, we could start to see a transition from rain into snow. The heaviest of the snow continues to look like it’ll set up to our North, but we could still see a dusting here. We might see as much as 1/4″ to 1/2″ of snow along and North of I-20. If a heavy snow band does develop and track over our area, snowfall totals could be slightly higher. Models still aren’t in full agreement, so keep checking back for updates.

Sunday will be cold and breezy regardless of how much snow we see. Temperatures will only reach into the lower 40′s. We warm back up underneath the sunshine for Monday with highs in the 50′s once again. Tuesday and Wednesday continue the warming trend, into the mid 60′s. Clouds return by then with scattered rain chances possible for Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain chances stick with us through the end of next work week with temperatures back in the lower 50′s and upper 50′s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
Car drives into the Medical Store
Car drives into Meridian business
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
West Hills Elementary will transition to virtual learning for 10 days, starting Friday, Jan....
West Hills Elementary transitions to virtual learning
Scotsman Manufacturing Company will open in Laurel.
Scotsman Manufacturing Company will bring 85 jobs to Laurel

Latest News

Weather - January 14, 2022
Weather - January 14, 2022
Winter weather alerts defined
Winter weather alerts defined
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - January 14th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - January 14th, 2022
Some of us get snow this weekend
Weekend 1, 2 Punch: Rain Saturday, then Snow for Sunday