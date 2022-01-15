Advertisement

Southeast battles in the Dawg Pound to sweep Enterprise on the road

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale girls and boys basketball teams would take the Bulldogs in Enterprise Friday night.

Girls Recap:

The Tigers and the Bulldogs would be neck and neck in the final five minutes of the game.

Southeasts Ki’Miyah Williams and Fayth Willis would be two players who would help score late to get the Tigers in the lead.

In the final minute of play, Enterprise would play clean not getting any fouls but would not be able to tie the game up with a three pointer in the final seconds.

The Southeast girls beat Enterprise 44-41.

Boys Recap:

The Enterprise boys now hosting Southeast. The Bulldogs entered the game with a 14-7 record.

Enterprise’s Zee Sims and Will Harris would score some quick buckets to get the Bulldogs on the board.

Southeast’s Demontae Jacobs fights his way in for a basket. The Bulldogs and the Tigers would tie the game up at 7-7 in the end of the first quarter.

Enterprise’s would allow a few turnovers early on and Southeast would capitalize. The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 45-39.

