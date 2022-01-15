Vaccination clinic held Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has highlighted the importance of getting your vaccine.

Free Covid-19 vaccines were given out to anyone who wanted one Saturday morning at the Velma Young Community Center. We spoke with one volunteer who told us she just wants Mississippi, and the nation, to be as healthy as possible.

“It’s important because we want everybody to get back to being healthy. We need Mississippi to get on the top of the map of being healthy. We want the whole world to get back to a better place where it should be. And we’re asking everybody to please come out and get yourself vaccinated because it’s very important,” said volunteer Dorothy Jenkins.

Right now only 53% of Lauderdale County is fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.