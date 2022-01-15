Advertisement

What to expect for driving in this weekend’s snowy weather

By Tom Williams
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Less than a year ago we were slipping and sliding all around town when a winter storm came through.

This weekend might not look like that, but law enforcement wants you to be careful while traveling and not get distracted.

“Make sure you have your cell phone and cell phone charger just in case you need it,” Sgt. Jameka Moore of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said, “It’s a good idea to go ahead and have your vehicle inspected just in case the weather takes a turn for the worse.”

Moore says the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be out, but increased patrols are not likely unless the forecast becomes worse.

What to expect for driving in this weekend's snowy weather
