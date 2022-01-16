Advertisement

Alabama legend, Jay Barker, arrested Saturday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Former NFL player, Jay Barker, was arrested Saturday in Davidson County, Tennessee.

Officials said Barker, 49, is being held in Davidson County on a $10,000 bond with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officially known as Harry Jerome Barker, police placed him on a 12-hour hold for domestic violence.

During his career in the NFL, Barker played for the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers. He also played for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

Barker is best known for his time on the University of Alabama football team as the quarterback.

Barker is married to country music singer and songwriter Sara Evans.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.

