Candle factory hit by Ky. tornado to close permanently

The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado,...
The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado, will not be rebuilt. Eight employees died as a result of the severe weather.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Kentucky candle factory destroyed by a rare December tornado will not be rebuilt.

A letter to Kentucky’s Office of Employer Services this week indicated it wasn’t feasible for the candle factory in Mayfield to continue to operate.

Eight employees at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory died in the Dec. 10 tornado. Some surviving workers have since filed a class action suit against their employer, alleging they were not allowed to seek shelter during the storm.

With the Mayfield plant closing, some of the 501 employees will be offered new jobs at another location about 10 miles away, but it’s estimated that at least 250 employees will be laid off permanently.

At least 70 people were killed across Kentucky during the severe weather, which was part of an outbreak of at least 30 tornadoes across six states in the Midwest and South.

