Families find ways to have fun in the snow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many people headed outside Sunday morning to enjoy the first major snowfall of the year. WTOK News 11 talked with families in Collinsville that were having fun in the snow.

On the ground and on top of cars, white flakes were just about everywhere. But this didn’t keep families inside, as many found ways to have fun in the snow.

Ross Collins was full of people sledding, building snowmen, and walking their dogs.

“The dogs are having a better time than the kids are, but everybody is having an absolute blast,” said local Neil Forest.

The forest family woke up early Sunday morning when they saw snow falling from the sky.

“We’re having a blast. It is so much fun. We had to come in and out about 4 times around. I don’t get up at 6:30 am for just anything,” said Forest.

“We built snowmen, we were snow sliding across the street, I pulled out ranger, and I was pulling them on the ranger with the slides behind me in the grass. Hints the tracks in the yard. It’s been a blast,” said Forest.

We spoke to another family just a few houses down that are used to the snow.

“It’s a lot of good fun. We actually moved down here from Indiana, so this is great for us,” said local Justin Norris.

The Norris family built a snowman in their yard. The family also had some hot chocolate to keep warm outside.

Little Wyatt Hudson loves making snowballs but enjoys throwing them more.

“I’ve been throwing them at my brother. It’s been very fun,” said local Wyatt Hudson.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.