A few flurries could fly Sunday, cold weather returns

Rain will continue to work its way out of the area for Saturday afternoon and evening. Most of the rainfall will end by midnight. Behind the rain cold air will be ushered in from the North, leading to the chance for some snow showers and mix to fall throughout the early morning hours on Sunday. Accumulation is expected to remain minimal here in East MS and West AL. 1/4″ to 1/2″ is possible in higher elevations and grassy areas but most places will just see a dusting. It’s likely that the higher snow totals remain to our North and West but if a heavy snow band does develop then isolated totals could be higher here.

The remainder of Sunday looks to be cold and windy. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s for Sunday afternoon with winds gusting up to 25 mph. Lows will fall into the lower 30′s for Monday morning.

A slow warming trend begins on Monday. The sunshine returns with temperatures climbing into the mid 50′s after a chilly start to the day. We’ll continue this trend into Tuesday with sunny skies and temperatures back in the 60′s after starting the day in the lower 30′s.

Rain chances return on Wednesday with showers moving through the area Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the mid 60′s for the afternoon hour. We’ll keep temperatures and scattered showers Thursday as well before temperatures drop Friday.

Friday will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40′s. Morning lows will be in the mid 20′s. Saturday will be very similar with temperatures nearing 50 and lows in the mid 20′s with partly cloudy skies.

