First storytelling festival held at children’s museum

By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian hosted their first storytelling festival Saturday to celebrate their literacy initiative by bringing the art of stories to life.

Special guests performed for kids throughout the day with one guest being an eight year old author from Mississippi. Guest artist Terrence Roberts performed Braylon Rimmer’s new book ‘The Phoenix Son.’

“Today I had a great opportunity to tell the story that a young author wrote in his presence. So he not only got the chance to write a story, but to hear someone else share that story. So it brings a connection where we’ll be forever linked,” said guest artist Terrence Roberts

I’m writing a novel and it’s, a third continuation of the first book because I’ve already wrote a continuation of the first, so this is the third one. I really like writing, it’s really not new for me,” said author Braylen Rimmer

Rimmer told WTOK that he is excited to finish up his third book. If you would like to purchase the phoenix son, you can do so at https://www.thephoenixson.com/.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

