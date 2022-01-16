Joe Norwood 2022 goals

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents in ward 3 are stepping into 2022 with new projects to improve their quality of life with the help of their leader, City Councilman Joe Norwood.

Norwood said he is taking action after listening to the concerns of residents in his ward. Paving bad roads, increasing pay for city employees, and rebuilding the Frank Cochran Center are a few goals for Norwood this year.

He said he’s aiming to partner with the Boys and Girls Club to help create programs that will give the youth different opportunities.

“Some of the things I want to see done in ward 3 is doing the bond issue for paving. I want to look at paving inside the city limits and in residential areas. I also want to look at – we allocated money for matching funds for the Frank Cochran Center. We are seeking to get that grant which the matching funds would be right at $4,000,000. If we get that grant, we will come back with the Frank Cochran Center bigger and better,” said Norwood.

Norwood said the council is continually monitoring the budget so they can make Meridian attractive for companies to create jobs here.

