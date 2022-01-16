Advertisement

Joe Norwood 2022 goals

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents in ward 3 are stepping into 2022 with new projects to improve their quality of life with the help of their leader, City Councilman Joe Norwood.

Norwood said he is taking action after listening to the concerns of residents in his ward. Paving bad roads, increasing pay for city employees, and rebuilding the Frank Cochran Center are a few goals for Norwood this year.

He said he’s aiming to partner with the Boys and Girls Club to help create programs that will give the youth different opportunities.

“Some of the things I want to see done in ward 3 is doing the bond issue for paving. I want to look at paving inside the city limits and in residential areas. I also want to look at – we allocated money for matching funds for the Frank Cochran Center. We are seeking to get that grant which the matching funds would be right at $4,000,000. If we get that grant, we will come back with the Frank Cochran Center bigger and better,” said Norwood.

Norwood said the council is continually monitoring the budget so they can make Meridian attractive for companies to create jobs here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
Car drives into the Medical Store
Car drives into Meridian business
MPD released a surveillance image of a vehicle believed to have been used by whoever fired the...
MPD releases update on homicide investigation
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire at school
Winter weather alerts defined
Winter weather alerts defined

Latest News

The Phoenix Son
First storytelling festival held at children’s museum
Vaccine Drive Held Today
Vaccine Drive Held Today
MLK Marching Parade
MLK Marching Parade
Romande Walker 2022 Goals
Romande Walker 2022 Plans
Joe Norwood 2022 Goals
Joe Norwood 2022 Goals