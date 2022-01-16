Advertisement

Let it snow!

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of you woke up to snow across East Mississippi and West Alabama Sunday morning! The area’s rolling hills, farms, and forests looked like a winter wonderland! Even downtown Meridian looked beautiful under a dusting of snow. Parts of the area are under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Sunday. Bridges and overpasses could be slick in some spots for the next few hours. Some areas received 1-to-3 inches of snow.

