Locals enjoy Bonita Lakes on a snowy Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

As snow piled up early Sunday morning the hills around Bonita Lakes proved to be the perfect spot for one family to create lifelong memories with their kids using their old snowboard. Not only that, but one man was out bright and early this morning to experience the scenery on two wheels.

“It’s probably going to be gone by this afternoon. I saw some tracks over on the big hill over there so it looks like some kids already hit it,” said Zack Dufresne, a Meridian resident out enjoying the snow with his children.

There’s something called a fair weather rider and I’m not really a fair weather rider, fair weather rider as in only sunny days. It isn’t about that. It’s about riding and having fun and enjoying the challenge of being in the snow,” said motorcycle rider Jacob session.

Everyone we spoke to said they enjoyed the snow, but they can’t wait to see the sun again.

