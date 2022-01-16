Advertisement

Mississippi College faculty member earns book award

Dr. Christian Pinnen
Dr. Christian Pinnen(Mississippi College)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A book written by an associate professor at Mississippi College has earned a top honor from the Mississippi Historical Society.

The society has named “Complexion of Empire in Natchez: Race and Slavery in the Mississippi Borderlands,” by Dr. Christian Pinnen, associate professor of history and political science, the best Mississippi history book published in 2021.

One member of the society’s selection panel called it “deeply researched and original” and “engaging to read.”

The award includes a $700 cash prize. Pinnen will accept the award and deliver a lecture during the society’s annual meeting March 10-11 in Hattiesburg.

