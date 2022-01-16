Advertisement

Mississippi State’s men’s basketball takes down No. 24 Alabama

Mississippi State takes down No. 24 Alabama 78-76 Saturday night.
Mississippi State takes down No. 24 Alabama 78-76 Saturday night.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State powers through to beat No. 24 Alabama 78-76 in front of 8,090 fans on Saturday night.

Alabama would take the lead 41-37 at the first half. But Mississippi State would be bought into the game from the very beginning.

The Bulldogs would force 15 turnovers and would capitalize on rebounding. State would get 43 total rebounds on the night.

Iverson Molinar was able to score 24 total points and Garrison Brooked would follow behind with a double double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Andersson Matthews would put the icing on the cake for the Bulldogs with a free throw.

Mississippi State beat No. 24 Alabama 78-76.

“Obviously thrilled about the win,” said head coach, Ben Howland. “Great win for us today. Great team effort really excited for our team to beating outstanding Alabama team. A team that had come off two losses in a row and we knew we were going to get their very best effort and they gave it today. We had to withstand a lot of punches.”

Mississippi State will travel to Florida and will play on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

No. 24 Alabama will host No. 12 LSU at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
Car drives into the Medical Store
Car drives into Meridian business
MPD released a surveillance image of a vehicle believed to have been used by whoever fired the...
MPD releases update on homicide investigation
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire at school
Winter weather alerts defined
Winter weather alerts defined

Latest News

EMCC is on their longest win streak with 8th straight wins since the 2018-19 season.
No. 13 EMCC Lions are playing this season with a chip on their shoulders
EMCC Men's Basketball off to a Hot Start/Clarkdale Boys Soccer/Full Sports
EMCC Men’s Basketball off to a Hot Start/Clarkdale Boys Soccer/Full Sports
Clarkdale Soccer
Clarkdale Soccer
EMCC Men's Basketball Playing with Something to Prove
EMCC Men's Basketball Playing with Something to Prove