Mississippi State’s men’s basketball takes down No. 24 Alabama

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State powers through to beat No. 24 Alabama 78-76 in front of 8,090 fans on Saturday night.

Alabama would take the lead 41-37 at the first half. But Mississippi State would be bought into the game from the very beginning.

The Bulldogs would force 15 turnovers and would capitalize on rebounding. State would get 43 total rebounds on the night.

Iverson Molinar was able to score 24 total points and Garrison Brooked would follow behind with a double double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Andersson Matthews would put the icing on the cake for the Bulldogs with a free throw.

Mississippi State beat No. 24 Alabama 78-76.

“Obviously thrilled about the win,” said head coach, Ben Howland. “Great win for us today. Great team effort really excited for our team to beating outstanding Alabama team. A team that had come off two losses in a row and we knew we were going to get their very best effort and they gave it today. We had to withstand a lot of punches.”

Mississippi State will travel to Florida and will play on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

No. 24 Alabama will host No. 12 LSU at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

