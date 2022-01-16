Advertisement

Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station

Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022
CHICAGO (WLS) - The body of a newborn boy was found in a duffel bag outside of a Chicago fire station.

Authorities say firefighters found the deceased baby early Saturday morning.

It’s unclear how long the baby had been there or if the infant had frozen to death.

Safe haven advocates say they are devastated.

Illinois’s safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the child with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.

Those safe places include hospitals, emergency care facilities, police stations and staffed fire stations.

