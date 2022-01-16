Advertisement

Romande Walker 2022 plans for her ward

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ward 4 City Councilwoman Romande Walker has started a movement this year called “bouncing through to check on you”.

Walker is making her goals for her ward clear. She is making herself visible to the people in her ward of concerns they may have. She has been talking with the Parks and Recreation Director about programs for the youth.

Walker is also encouraging people in the city to keep Meridian clean of litter.

“My plan is that I want to stay visible. I am always going to stay approachable. I want you to know that we are in this together it is not just your ward people doing it because we are citizens too. We want you to help. I hate to see pollution everywhere and trash everywhere. I want our citizens to care enough. If it’s in your neighborhood or community, get a team together – that’s neighborhood watch. We are watching for safety let’s watch for cleanliness,” said Walker.

Walker said she is also pushing to increase pay for city employees.

