Snow could lead to some slick spots on the roads this morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Snow lovers, congrats! Parts of our area are experiencing some snow this morning. The well advertised storm system that we expected to bring us some wintry weather has finally arrived. Areas along and North of I -20 (including Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper, and Sumter ) could get snowfall accumulations ranging from 1″- 3″ on average. These areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon because roads could be slick (so use extra caution traveling). Snowbands that tend to roll over the same areas could bring heavier amounts to some localized areas. Make sure to drive with caution because roads could be slick.

As you travel south of I-20, the chance of anything outside of a dusting of snow becomes less. This all ends around Midday, then we have to be prepared for just an overall COLD AND WINDY day. Winds could gust within the range of 25-35mph...up to 40mph for some spots. These type winds plus temps in the 30s and low 40s will lead to some much lower wind chills. Expect wind chills in the 20s during the AM and 30s in the PM.

Brighter days begin just in time for Dr. Martin Luther King Day on Monday. So, all of the events planned in honor of Dr. King will be fine. Just dress for chilly weather. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 throughout the day for updates.

