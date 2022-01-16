Advertisement

Snow could lead to some slick spots on the roads this morning

Snow for parts of our area this morning
Snow for parts of our area this morning(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Snow lovers, congrats! Parts of our area are experiencing some snow this morning. The well advertised storm system that we expected to bring us some wintry weather has finally arrived. Areas along and North of I -20 (including Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper, and Sumter) could get snowfall accumulations ranging from 1″- 3″ on average. These areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon because roads could be slick (so use extra caution traveling). Snowbands that tend to roll over the same areas could bring heavier amounts to some localized areas. Make sure to drive with caution because roads could be slick.

As you travel south of I-20, the chance of anything outside of a dusting of snow becomes less. This all ends around Midday, then we have to be prepared for just an overall COLD AND WINDY day. Winds could gust within the range of 25-35mph...up to 40mph for some spots. These type winds plus temps in the 30s and low 40s will lead to some much lower wind chills. Expect wind chills in the 20s during the AM and 30s in the PM.

Brighter days begin just in time for Dr. Martin Luther King Day on Monday. So, all of the events planned in honor of Dr. King will be fine. Just dress for chilly weather. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 throughout the day for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead
MPD released a surveillance image of a vehicle believed to have been used by whoever fired the...
MPD releases update on homicide investigation
(WBRC)
Alabama legend, Jay Barker, arrested Saturday
Car drives into the Medical Store
Car drives into Meridian business

Latest News

WX 01/15
WX 01/15
Snow flurries possible
A few flurries could fly Sunday, cold weather returns
Wet weekend ahead
Snow flurries possible Sunday morning
Weather - January 14, 2022
Weather - January 14, 2022