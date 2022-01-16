Advertisement

Tips to keep your house safe in cold weather

Winter house safety
Winter house safety(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Cold weather and snow can bring about plenty of good memories, but it can also leave you with bad ones.

Pipes busting can cost you thousands of dollars to replace the piping and repair the damage. We spoke with officials on some ways to protect your pipes, and your house, during the winter.

“Make sure that you’ve got all your water pipes that are exposed, you want to make sure that they’re wrapped. Either with some thermal wrapping or a pool noodle if you don’t have anything else. Use caution if you have space heaters, you want to make sure that you keep them at least three feet away from anything that’s combustible. Make sure they’re plugged directly into an outlet, you don’t want to use any kind of extension cord,” said EMA Director Odie Barrett.

Another effective way of keeping your pipes from freezing is to let the water drip from your faucet overnight.

