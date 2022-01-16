Use caution on roads as bridges and highways ice over

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Snow fell in our area early Sunday morning. Lauderdale County EMA said bridges and highways in the county are starting to ice over. If you are traveling on the roads expect some travel delays or detours and use caution while driving.

LEMA Director, Odie Barrett said the 18th Avenue overpass in Meridian has been temporarily closed for ice treatment.

Barrett also said ice developed on Highway 19 and 45. MDOT crews are out laying sand on those roadways.

Lauderdale, Noxubee, Richland, Madison, Kemper, Warren, and Hinds Counties are under a winter weather advisory until noon Sunday.

