Advertisement

Use caution on roads as bridges and highways ice over

If you are traveling on the roads expect some travel delays or detours.
If you are traveling on the roads expect some travel delays or detours.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Snow fell in our area early Sunday morning. Lauderdale County EMA said bridges and highways in the county are starting to ice over. If you are traveling on the roads expect some travel delays or detours and use caution while driving.

LEMA Director, Odie Barrett said the 18th Avenue overpass in Meridian has been temporarily closed for ice treatment.

Barrett also said ice developed on Highway 19 and 45. MDOT crews are out laying sand on those roadways.

Lauderdale, Noxubee, Richland, Madison, Kemper, Warren, and Hinds Counties are under a winter weather advisory until noon Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead
MPD released a surveillance image of a vehicle believed to have been used by whoever fired the...
MPD releases update on homicide investigation
(WBRC)
Alabama legend, Jay Barker, arrested Saturday
Car drives into the Medical Store
Car drives into Meridian business

Latest News

Overnight snow
Snow in downtown Meridian overnight
January 16, 2022 snow in Meridian
Snow for parts of our area this morning
Snow could lead to some slick spots on the roads this morning
Storytelling Festival
Storytelling Festival