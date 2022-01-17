Celebrating Martin Luther King’s legacy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Downtown was packed as hundreds of people gathered at city hall to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after the parade.

The event had poets, speakers, music, and strong messages.

The parade came to a stop, the beat of drums came to an end, and people sat down in chairs to hear the teaching of Dr. King. Organizers said the event is about not only honoring a legacy but carrying it on for future generations.

That’s the main mission of the James Cater Foundation that was participating in the event.

“It is just a blessing, an honor, and a pleasure to just be here to be amongst this. I just salute everybody who’s keeping the dream alive and having things like this. If we don’t know where we’ve been, then we don’t know where we are headed,” said James Carter

“Martin Luther King represented that he can speak to the highs of highest and the lows of lowest. Martin Luther King not only was a representation of just blacks but of everybody. Understand that in order for us to be further in life we have to learn how to love each other. It starts right here in Meridian. We all know what goes on around here but God is going to make sure that his people/all people show love and be universal like Dr. King did,” said participant Adrine Collins.

The event also honored Dr. Charles Johnson who passed on January 12th.

